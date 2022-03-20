DE Grant Buckey on Cal visit: 'It definitely opened my eyes a little bit'
Three-star defensive end Grant Buckey, from Liberty High School in Bakersfield, has been talking with Cal defensive line coach Andrew Browning since the beginning of the fall, building a relationsh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news