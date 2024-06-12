Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic has shown a knack for attracting young athletes with limited football experience and sending them to Division I schools.

The latest appears to be three-star edge rusher JJ Hanne, who picked up an offer Monday from UCLA. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman plans to visit Westwood when the program resumes hosting official visits again next week.