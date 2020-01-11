Devin Askew leads Mater Dei past Servite and the Asylum
Mater Dei Monarchs 83, Servite Friars 68 A first-half blitz by Devin Askew propelled Mater Dei to a road win, 83-68, against Servite in Trinity League action on Friday night. Mater Dei led only 8-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news