{{ timeAgo('2019-03-08 18:11:45 -0600') }} basketball

Division V Finals: Foothill (Bakersfield) downs Mt. Shasta 78-66

California State Division V champions Foothill Trojans
Gerry Freitas
Californiapreps.com SeniorWriter

SACRAMENTO – The Foothill Trojans rode strong performances from senior Elijah Seales and sophomore Jaden Phillips to a 78-66 victory over the Mt Shasta Bears for the Division V state championship o...

