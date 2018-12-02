DJ Rodman leads JSerra to tourney title over host Mission Viejo
Diablo Inferno Classic Championship: JSerra Catholic Lions 52, Mission Viejo Diablos 37 JSerra Catholic took home the bacon in the annual Diablo Inferno Classic at Mission Viejo High School on Sa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news