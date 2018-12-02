Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-02 21:34:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

DJ Rodman leads JSerra to tourney title over host Mission Viejo

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Diablo Inferno Classic Championship: JSerra Catholic Lions 52, Mission Viejo Diablos 37 JSerra Catholic took home the bacon in the annual Diablo Inferno Classic at Mission Viejo High School on Sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}