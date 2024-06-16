Sunday, three-star Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego defensive lineman Mays Pese announced his commitment to the Bears after wrapping up a trip in the Bay Area. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound prospect is now the 12th addition in Cal's 2025 class.

There has been a clear emphasis for Cal this offseason both in transfer and high school recruiting. Justin Wilcox and his staff want to improve the defensive front, and the latest piece was added to the group for the future following a big visit weekend in Berkeley .

Pese, who is currently ranked by Rivals as the 88th-best prospect in the state, picked Cal over offers from Michigan State, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State and San Diego State among others. UCLA is another school that had been involved in pursuing the rising senior.

Cal has now added three recruits for its defensive line in the class, and overall the Bears now hold commitments from eight prospects who will play for Peter Sirmon's defense next year.

The Bears have been on a roll over the last month on the recruiting trail with eight of their 12 commitments coming in since May 20.

Pese was credited by MaxPreps with collecting 63 tackles (46 solo) to go with six tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble as a junior in 2023.