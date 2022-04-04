DT Cameron Brandt says Cal is in his top 3 after his second Berkeley visit

Defensive tackle prospect Cameron Brandt was headed up to Stanford with his family for the Cardinal's junior day event this weekend, but he made a key detour first, dropping by Cal on Thursday afternoon and returning again on Friday morning.

It was Brandt's second visit to Berkeley and the experience only further boosted the Golden Bears in his recruitment.

"I was already heading up there to go to Stanford's junior day, so I just contacted the [Cal] coaches to see what they had going on. I just wanted to see the school again, talk with the coaches, I met with some of the players and that was good as well," Brandt told Golden Bear Report.

Brandt, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound three-star prospect from Sierra Canyon HS in Chatsworth, Calif., is one of the most important targets for Cal in this 2023 recruiting class and the staff has made that clear to him.

"They said I'm a top priority for them. I've heard that from coach [Andrew] Browning and coach [Justin] Wilcox -- they really want me, they see me as a fit for the school academic-wise as a student at the university and as a football player as well," he said.