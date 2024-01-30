LONG BEACH — Jarret Nielsen, a 2025 dual-threat quarterback at Long Beach (Calif.) Jordan, has more on his plate than the average football recruit and more help than one, too, to navigate through it all.

In addition to college coaches stopping by to see him throughout the latest contact period, Nielsen also is a shortstop for the school’s baseball team and has Major League Baseball scouts dropping by to check on him.

As a shortstop and quarterback, certain skills translate such as how to handle off-script situations, he said.

“If it’s a low snap, it’s like a ground ball,” Nielsen said. “I can field it. And the arm slots I throw at for both sports, the overall agility.”