With five-stars Vernon Carey Jr. , Matthew Hurt , Wendell Moore and four-star Cassius Stanley still onboard Duke's class still ranks No. 1, but make no mistake the loss of Ellis is a big one.

Sources confirmed to Rivals.com that Boogie Ellis a four-star combo guard at San Diego (Calif.) Mission Bay has asked for and will receive a release from his Letter of Intent with the Blue Devils.

The biggest problem for Duke during the 2018-19 season was a lack of perimeter jump shooters. Jump shooting is Ellis' forte and he would have been key in making that weakness a strength. Also, Ellis has had a tremendous senior season and is actually poised to move past Stanley -- who just committed a few weeks ago -- in our final rankings when they are released next week.

Expect a full on feeding frenzy for the services of Ellis now that he will be back on the market. He's a pure scorer who can play the one or the two, he shoots very well from deep and he's gotten a little bigger and more athletic during his senior season.

Prior to committing to Duke, Ellis took official and unofficial visits to Arizona, Georgia Tech, Memphis, North Carolina and San Diego State. Look for many of those schools to jump back in as well as several other big name programs in need of perimeter punch.

