Early Arizona offer holds importance for fast-rising 2023 DT Cameron Brandt

In early December, Arizona became the first school to offer three-star defensive tackle Cameron Brandt. The Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California) prospect made the move from defensive end inside to defensive tackle, and receiving an offer from the Wildcats gave him positive reinforcement that it was the right decision.

Since that time things have started to take off for the 6-foot-4 recruit, and he now has a host of new options on the table across the West. Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and Nevada are the newest programs in the mix while Cal also previously offered him.

Brandt is setting up more visits after visiting with the Bears last month. He is set to make a trip to USC next weekend with a trip to Oregon expected to take place next month as well.

It has quickly become a busy time for the junior defensive lineman, but he is happy to see his recruitment heating up.

“It’s been kind of crazy,” Brandt said. “I wasn’t really expecting all this. All these good things to start happening for me. So, I’m just kind of taking it all in and enjoying the moment, really.”