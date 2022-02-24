Early Arizona offer holds importance for fast-rising 2023 DT Cameron Brandt
In early December, Arizona became the first school to offer three-star defensive tackle Cameron Brandt. The Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, California) prospect made the move from defensive end inside to defensive tackle, and receiving an offer from the Wildcats gave him positive reinforcement that it was the right decision.
Since that time things have started to take off for the 6-foot-4 recruit, and he now has a host of new options on the table across the West. Washington, Oregon, Oregon State and Nevada are the newest programs in the mix while Cal also previously offered him.
Brandt is setting up more visits after visiting with the Bears last month. He is set to make a trip to USC next weekend with a trip to Oregon expected to take place next month as well.
It has quickly become a busy time for the junior defensive lineman, but he is happy to see his recruitment heating up.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Brandt said. “I wasn’t really expecting all this. All these good things to start happening for me. So, I’m just kind of taking it all in and enjoying the moment, really.”
Brandt visited Washington in addition to Cal last month giving him a glimpse into what the rest of the process will be like now that his class is in full focus for college programs. Brandt made other trips to college campuses in the past for camps, but now he has a better understanding of the process overall and what to look for when he gets an opportunity to meet coaches in person.
“In these past couple visits I was really able to tell if these coaches were genuine or not,” he said. “How they are focused on me as a player and as a student just wanting me to be great. So, I was really focused on that, and just looking at the location of the school seeing if I can see myself being there for four years.”
Brandt has continued to keep in contact with the coaching staff since picking up his offer from the Wildcats. In that time he has been able to build a strong relationship with the program as he continues to evaluate his options.
