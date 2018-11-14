There is still work to be done by the goliaths of the college basketball world, as 12 five-star prospects remain on the board. As the Early Signing Period tips off today, we give a rundown on the top five prospects, regardless of position, headed to each power league, along with a sleeper not ranked among the Rivals150 to track for the years ahead. MORE: Rivals Roundtable | Early Signing Period storylines | Twitter Tuesday | Three-Point Play

ACC

Armando Bacot Courtesy of Adidas

BIG 12

Will Baker Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

BIG EAST

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Darryl Woods/810varsity.com

PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (No. 10) SG Bryan Antoine, Villanova (No. 12) SF Romeo Weems, DePaul (No. 47) SG Justin Moore, Villanova (No. 58) PF Eric Dixon, Villanova (No. 59) Sleeper: C Dieonte Miles, Xavier Analysis: Villanova is now a nationally elite program and its recruiting is reflective of that. The Wildcats are already deep and talented but with Jay Wright’s 2019 haul that includes a pair of five-star prospects in Robinson-Earl and Antoine, the Wildcats could be setting up to dominate the conference and compete for Final Fours for years to come. A hard-nosed wing with size, Weems was a major steal for DePaul. It may not be in his first or second year that Miles makes an impact at Xavier, but he’s got size, length, athleticism and major upside.

BIG TEN

D.J. Carton Ron Bailey/HoyaReport.com

PAC-12

Josh Green

SG Josh Green, Arizona (No. 11) PF Isaiah Mobley, USC (No. 19) PG Nico Mannion, Arizona (No. 20) C Onyeka Okongwu, USC (No. 22) SF Max Agbonkpolo, USC (No. 53) Sleeper: SG Christopher Duarte, Oregon (JC) Analysis: The hiring of Eric Mobley as an assistant coach helped USC to land his son, five-star big Isaiah Mobley. But, the Trojans also came up with another five-star big in Okongwu and a versatile, high-upside wing in Agbonkpolo as part of a class that currently ranks No. 1 nationally. After a year filled with off-court chaos and allegations, Sean Miller has Arizona right back in the thick of it with the five-star duo of Green and Mannion. A four-star juco player, Duarte could immediately be a No. 1 or No. 2 option on the offensive end in Eugene.

SEC

Kahlil Whitney Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

SF Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky (No. 7) PG Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky (No. 9) SG Scottie Lewis, Florida (No. 13) SG Josiah James, Tennessee (No. 14) PG Tre Mann, Florida (No. 23) Sleeper: SG Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State Analysis: Mike White and Florida have the SEC’s highest-ranked class nationally at No. 4 overall, and the Gators have an athletic and dangerous five-star duo in Lewis and Mann for their backcourt. However, John Calipari and Kentucky still have the two highest-ranked recruits in the conference in Whitney and Maxey, explosive scorers who both rank in the top 10 nationally. Rick Barnes landing James was one of the biggest recruiting coups of the Early Signing Period. Molinar is a stocky, tough and high-scoring guard who could end up scoring a ton in Starkville.

BEST OF THE REST

Drew Timme Nick Lucero/Rivals.com