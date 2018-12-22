Ed Baker SFV Invitational 3rd Place game: Grant tops Thousand Oaks in OT
Third Place Game: Grant 64, Thousand Oaks 63 (OT)Senior Erik Panosian scored 32 points, including all his team’s points in overtime, as Grant beat Thousand Oaks in the 3rd place game at the Ed Bake...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news