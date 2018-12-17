Ed Baker SFV Invitational Tournament: Granada Hills routs SOCES
Granada Hills Highlanders 76, SOCES Knights 28Host Granada Hills had no trouble with Sherman Oaks CES on opening night Saturday of the Ed Baker SFV Invitational Tournament, defeating the Knights, 7...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news