Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-17 19:45:31 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Ed Baker SFV Invitational Tournament: Thousand Oaks tops North Hollywood

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Thousand Oaks Lancers 96, North Hollywood Huskies 71Thousand Oaks jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 96-71 victory over North Hollywood at the Ed Baker SF...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}