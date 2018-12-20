Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-20 01:27:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Eduprize (AZ) edges Granada Hills to win the Ed Baker SFV Inv'l trophy

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Ed Baker SFV Invitational Championship:Eduprize (AZ) Eagles 74, Granada Hills Highlanders 68 The Eduprize Eagles from Gilbert, AZ defeated the Granada Hills Highlanders, 74-68, for the championship...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}