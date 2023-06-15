REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - There are no bad quarterbacks at the Elite 11 so with that in mind there were 20 players at that position on the first night of the event and an order is called for. With a sliver of difference between many of them, here’s how the list shook out before Thursday’s big Pro Day event:



1. AIR NOLAND

From the first moment Noland strolled down the stadium stairs at Redondo Union High School, he carried an improved build and held onlookers' attention with his consistency. The timing, touch and accuracy were on full display for the ultra productive state championship passer, who also showed off his connection to future Ohio State teammate Jeremiah Smith on several head-turning occasions. Noland is known for being an elite distributor with short to intermediate prowess, but getting to the third level wasn't an issue on Wednesday evening. He contended well in the rail shot throw-off to close out the event, too.

*****

2. DYLAN RAIOLA

Dylan Raiola

There is little debate about the quarterback that came into the event with the most hype, and arm strength, and Raiola flashed the power early and often to open the competition. He was even too strong early in the circuit, as most of the bigger passers were, but once he settled down, few could spin it like he could. There is just an ease the Georgia commitment operates the football with, and it showed even among the nation's best. More consistency in his accuracy and touch could be small areas to improve on ahead of the pro day workout on Thursday.

*****

3. TREVER JACKSON

Trever Jackson

The quarterback who came into the event among the lowest-ranked and one of the few uncommitted in the process, Jackson worked with intent at every stop. Even in the measurement circuit before the workout began, the other quarterbacks were taken aback by the power with which Jackson spun it to open up his evening. He took something off the ball as needed as the night wore on and looked as comfortable as any passer regardless of situation. Jackson's accuracy and execution peaked against quite literally everyone else, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, in winning the rail shot competition when the pressure was on.

*****

4. LUKE KROMENHOEK

Luke Kromenhoek

The Florida State quarterback commitment, who looks the part of a classic QB1 at 6-foot-4, 200 pounds or so, showed the full arsenal throughout the circuit on day one. The throwing motion, velocity and accuracy were each easy to see to all three levels. He worked especially well to the middle of the field on the choice routes and deep digs the staff had him work through, with success stationary as well as on the move.

*****

5. JULIAN SAYIN

Julian Sayin

The Alabama commit was solid again and that’s no surprise since the five-star is excellent at pretty much every event he attends. Sayin was not as incredibly dynamic as he was at the recent Steve Clarkson QB Retreat but the Carlsbad, Calif., standout showed off a nice deep ball, hit receivers in stride and had one of the prettiest passes during the rail shot session late even if he was aiming the ball a little bit at times.

*****

6. CJ CARR

CJ Carr

While the Notre Dame commitment won't wow with any one elite physical trait, the combination of his gifts showed up well more than not to open up the competition. There is a comfort with Carr's game, able to operate with strong execution from his efficient footwork to his strong mechanics. He is on time and accurate and plenty able to operate while on the move, not to mention noticeably competitive in a positive way. Few athletes were verbally praising and interacting with others like Carr, who just seems to have that "it" factor programs covet at the position.

*****

7. DEMOND WILLIAMS

Demond Williams

As he has dealt with for most of his quarterbacking life to this point, the initial reaction many had to seeing the Ole Miss commitment was more about his relatively small stature before he even spun a single football. Also true of his reputation and Friday night production, however, Williams' game quickly changed the conversation to praise for his quick release and consistency in the more difficult scenarios. Few move with the fluidity he does at the position, allowing for a strong showing regardless of ask from the coaching staff.

*****

8. WILLIAM HAMMOND

William Hammond

A four-star quarterback outside the Rivals250, Hammond showed on the first night of the Elite 11 that he should be strongly considered for a move up in the rankings. The Texas Tech commit has a very strong arm, his ball was perfectly placed on out and crossing routes, he timed up with receivers very well early in the event and during the rail shot competition he put numerous balls right on the money.

*****

9. DJ LAGWAY

DJ Lagway

Perhaps the best looking quarterback prospect in the field, right there with Raiola, Lagway's arm talent was also easy to spot when he began to work. Even with a throwing motion that surely will be tweaked once he arrives at Florida for good, the ball just jumps out of his hands with ease. Lagway can take something off of the ball, when asked, though he shines brightest down the field and outside the numbers.

*****

10. RYAN PUGLISI

Ryan Puglisi

The Georgia commitment, by default, is almost known as the QB2 or "other" passer headed to play for the national champions but he absolutely held his own to open up the event. Puglisi is big, athletic and can work the ball to all three levels with relative ease. There is a fire in his game that came out as the night wore on, too, and some of his best work came when all eyes were on him during the rail shot competition. He made several new believers on Wednesday night.

*****

11. ETHAN GRUNKEMEYER

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Early on, the Penn State commit was overcompensating a little bit and trying to put too much pace on his throws which made many of them sail on him but as the night wore on, Grunkemeyer got more comfortable. The high three-star was especially good to close out the night on the rail shot competition and there’s no question the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy quarterback has a very live arm.

*****

12. ELIJAH BROWN

Elijah Brown

The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star is never going to be the flashiest or the most exciting quarterback especially at an event like this but he’s going to deliver well-placed balls on time where only his receivers can get it. That has been Brown’s calling card for years and it’s what he showed on the first night - a steady, solid quarterback who has substance but is not going to wow you with every throw. Stanford looks to be the front-runner in his recruitment with USC also in there.

*****

13. DANTE RENO

Dante Reno

The South Carolina pledge was a bit up and down to kick off the showing, as many were on this night, but success was more frequent as he settled in. Reno moves well and has enough juice to get the ball to its target while in the pocket or on the move, with perhaps more accuracy while working off script. It was a rock solid debut for the future Gamecock, who also sports a strong frame.

*****

14. MICHAEL HAWKINS

Michael Hawkins

There might not be a quarterback at the Elite 11 with a shorter and more-compact release than Hawkins but at times it’s his greatest gift and a little bit of a weakness. The Oklahoma commit gets the ball out super quick and on short and intermediate throws it gets there no problem but he has the same delivery on deep balls and sometimes the ball doesn’t have the drive it needs.

*****

15. JADYN DAVIS

Jadyn Davis

A future Michigan Wolverine, Davis is another passer whose night improved as the event inched closer to the competition phase. The spirit came out at that point, with several strong shots to end the workout. Davis has plenty of juice to push the ball down the field and his timing is also a strong suit. There is a slight hitch in his delivery that can be cleaned up, but it doesn't throw off his ball placement much as far as we could tell.

*****

16. HAUSS HEJNY

Hauss Hejny

The new TCU commit reminds us a little of former Horned Frogs QB Max Duggan - not the most physically-gifted quarterback but a gamer who is ultra-competitive and out to show he belongs among the nation’s best. The Aledo, Texas four-star is best throwing and being able to use his feet to gain yards and in this setting he had to load up and give everything he had to zip the ball on a line but as the night wore on, Hejny was more impressive and there is absolutely a big competitive drive there.

*****

17. COLIN HURLEY

Colin Hurley

Hurley looked best throwing ropes on the seam pass and the LSU commit connected on some nice crossing routes and deep routes so his performance was solid. There are times when the Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy standout looks like he’s not completely going full speed or is taking some pace off his passes so Thursday’s gauntlet will be interesting to see since that’s fast-paced the whole way.

*****

18. ISAAC WILSON

Isaac Wilson

The Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star has had some outstanding performances on the 7-on-7 circuit this offseason but he struggled at times connecting up with his receivers during Wednesday’s workout. So balls were behind. Some were overthrows. There were definitely bright moments and great throws but the consistency wasn’t there for the Utah commit like usual.

*****

19. DANIEL KAELIN

Daniel Kaelin

Many of the quarterbacks struggled with throwing tight spirals with new footballs especially early in the night and Kaelin was one of them as his deep ball early in drills didn’t spin all that well. The Nebraska commit had his moments later on throwing to receivers on air and a stronger performance is certainly expected during Thursday’s Pro Day.

*****

20. DANNY O'NEIL

Danny O'Neil