Elite 2026 LB/Edge Dutch Horisk Talks Oregon Commitment
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class added a significant piece as Dutch Horisk, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound outside linebacker and edge rusher from St. John Bosco, announced his commitment to the Ducks. Horisk...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news