Three days after a trip to Evanston for Northwestern's Elite Junior Day, tight end Zach Giuliano became the third player to commit to the Wildcats' Class of 2025.

"The high level academics combined with Big Ten football was important to me," Giuliano said via X direct message. "The people I met there made all the difference."

Giuliano held 16 other offers when he committed to Northwestern, including Washington, Auburn and Texas A&M.

Read more about Giuliano and why he chose the Wildcats in this WildcatReport premium story.