The Rivals analyst team evaluated four of the nation's top quarterbacks in person over the weekend. Here are their major takeaways from what they saw.

“Underwood is a physically impressive prospect who is every bit of 6-foot-3, 205 pounds. Just seeing him move around in warmups it’s easy to tell that he’s a special athlete. His big arm separates him from most high school quarterbacks The ball jumps out of his hand when he throws it. However, he didn’t get to unleash it during the game. "His team ran a lot of RPOs and quick reads. When he was able to get the ball out, it happened quickly and on time. But it was his running ability that stole the show on Friday afternoon. Underwood showed great patience and vision while running to go along with good speed. There are certainly things to work on like hanging in the pocket and accuracy. But you won’t find many players with a higher ceiling than Underwood.” - Greg Smith, Rivals national recruiting analyst

“Knight was extremely efficient and had himself a strong opener throwing and running the football in his senior season debut for Lucedale (Miss.) George County High. Knight, the No. 31 overall prospect in the Rivals250, finished right where he left off following a strong off-season throwing the football at different levels of the field. "Knight is a smart decision-maker able to keep his eyes downfield, effectively evade pressure and slide within the pocket, as well as extend plays. Knight is able to maintain accuracy and touch on throws when throwing on the move. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder leaned on his legs to convert a few timely third downs and is a devastating runner in the open field. Knight's mobility is an absolute game-changer.” - Sam Spiegelman, Rivals national recruiting analyst

“Grubbs led Lake Mary to a business-like 24-7 win over Osceola High School, one of the top defenses in the area, on Friday night. He took chances down the field and showed off his plus arm strength, but worked most efficiently in between the hashes. Grubbs was on time and anticipatory when stepping into his throws, showing off a quick trigger in the process. On his lone passing score on this night, he played patiently and allowed his target to clear two defenders before finding an open window to connect on a skinny post. "Grubbs did turn the ball over once, on a leaping interception by linebacker Elijah Melendez, but he bounced back and managed the game well thereafter. Beyond the deep shots and working the middle, the Notre Dame commitment executed well in the short game to keep a strong front-seven at bay laterally. This was also the best Grubbs has looked with his footwork in the pocket, able to position his body toward the open target well more than not.” - John Garcia Jr., Rivals national recruiting analyst