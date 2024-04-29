KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A quick glance at the team rosters for OT7's first tournament in Orlando this year pushed the conversation towards one star-studded position: quarterback. From the outset, the big arms were the names to know and quickly dominated the conversation as the competition wore on from Saturday into championship Sunday. Rivals looks at some of the best in show at the game's most important position.

Advertisement

The prospect who came in with the most eyeballs on him as well as the one with the most pressure to back up that five-star status, Underwood did more than deliver. He of course wowed with his easy velocity and downfield ability, which was somewhat expected, but the LSU commitment also showcased more of the pocket details that help make him an elite passer. From dropping his arm angle to moving defenders with his eyes and feet, the intricacies of the position were shown off despite it being a 7-on-7 setting. The frame and deep game capture attention for most, but Underwood working through his progressions at a consistent rate was what stood out most relative to his lofty projection. One play in particular, all done under the four-second 'sack' clock timer, Underwood worked the front side of the field to his left and came back to the middle for the second read before moving all the way back to the back-side route by the sticks all in one motion. The ensuing dart was just on time to avoid the sack and move the chains. That maturity couples with an immense physical prowess that will continue to help him push for the No. 1 spot in the 2025 Rivals250. Underwood showed it all, from the third-level game, to taking what the defense gives him and plenty of precision in between.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcnljZSBVbmRlcndvb2QmIzM5O3MgZmluYWwgdGhyb3cgYXQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdmVydGltZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab3ZlcnRpbWU8L2E+IE9UNyBtYXkgaGF2ZSBiZWVuIGhp cyBiZXN0IG9mIHRoZSB0b3VybmFtZW50LiBIZSBzaG93Y2FzZWQgdGhlIGxv bmcgYmFsbCwgYnV0IHRoaXMgc2Vjb25kLWxldmVsIHNlZWQgd2FzIHdvcnRo IGEgc2Vjb25kL3Nsb3ctbW90aW9uIGxvb2sgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFs czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2tEemZIMllxZzYiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9rRHpmSDJZcWc2PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v bzVPY3o1aFB5cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL281T2N6NWhQeXA8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSm9obiBHYXJjaWEsIEpyLiAoQEpvaG5HYXJjaWFfSnIpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9obkdhcmNpYV9Kci9zdGF0 dXMvMTc4NDkzNTI4NDUzMTkzNzcwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAyOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

*****

Another dream-framed passer who drew a crowd when he was at work, Knight flashed the physical gifts that continue to make him among the most coveted passers in the class despite having been committed to Notre Dame since last fall. When he was on, he showcased arguably the most live arm of the field, especially when it came time to push the ball to the third level. Knight can sling it down the field without much balance or foundation, both emphasizing his immense talent and how much more he can grow from a mechanical standpoint. Knight has some boom-or-bust to his game from a decision-making standpoint, which sometimes got him in trouble in trying to fit passes into very small windows, but he always found a way to bounce back and put his team back into position to make a run. As he continues to add polish in the short to intermediate game, the ceiling for Knight's Saturday and maybe Sunday career grows to a higher point. A humble prospect, the future Irish passer admitted he is a bit behind the rest of the class from a teaching standpoint, too, but he now has a connection with a personal quarterback coach, so the progression should continue to become evident heading into his senior season and beyond.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIERldWNlIEtuaWdodCB3YXMgb24sIGZldyBRQnMgYXQgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdmVydGltZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab3ZlcnRpbWU8L2E+IE9UNyBtYWRlIG1vcmUgJiMzOTt3 b3cmIzM5OyB0aHJvd3Mgb3ZlciB0aGUgd2Vla2VuZC4gRWFzeSB0aGlyZC1s ZXZlbCBwb3dlciB0byBzcGxpdCB0aGUgc2FmZXRpZXMgb24gZGlzcGxheSBo ZXJlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaW5zaWRlTkRzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QGluc2lkZU5Ec3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v UDRKMzJVVjVQbCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1A0SjMyVVY1UGw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KWGtkbGpxQkdVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SlhrZGxqcUJHVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2huIEdhcmNpYSwgSnIuIChA Sm9obkdhcmNpYV9KcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9K b2huR2FyY2lhX0pyL3N0YXR1cy8xNzg0OTQwMTQzMTQyNDc4MTcwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

*****

The future Ohio State passer was working in his first-ever club 7-on-7 event thanks to an archaic rule getting overturned in his native state of Ohio. It led to some expected troubles at times, as Fast Houston went 0-4 in the tournament, something St. Clair admits has to do with the lack of experience in the setting. It did not take away from the elite passer showing off the goods at different points, from possessing arguably the cleanest motion and release to that natural arm talent on display even when his feet were not quite set. There's a smoothness to St. Clair that makes it easy to see why he has ascended and became so coveted before picking the Buckeyes last summer. The best elements we saw over the weekend came when he was balanced and on time. St. Clair also showed the ability to take something off of the ball and layer it in between levels, working the middle of the field like a mature passer. Of course, the deep shots were on display, too, with easy velocity to push it wherever he wanted. St. Clair also grew more comfortable as the event wore on, snapping through reads faster and delivering with great timing to all three levels. The strong mechanics and easy-to-see physical traits are to the level that his lack of experience and small-school background aren't cutting off his shot at pushing for a top spot in the class.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHdlZWtlbmQgd2FzIG15IGZpcnN0IGluLXBlcnNvbiBpbXBy ZXNzaW9uIG9mIE9oaW8gU3RhdGUgUUIgY29tbWl0bWVudCBUYXZpZW4gU3Qu IENsYWlyLiBUaGUgcGh5c2ljYWwgZ2lmdHMgYXJlIG9idmlvdXMgZGVzcGl0 ZSBpdCBiZWluZyBoaXMgZmlyc3QgN3Y3IGV2ZW50LiBIZXJlIGhlIHdvcmtl ZCB0byAzcmQgcmVhZCBhbmQgZGVsaXZlcmVkIGFuIG9uLXRpbWUgc3RyaWtl IGJhY2sgc2lkZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFs cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09oaW9TdF9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE9oaW9TdF9SaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9SNzN6T25wMzNxIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vUjczek9ucDMzcTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFGcml6OHZLR3ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8xRnJpejh2S0d3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gR2FyY2lhLCBK ci4gKEBKb2huR2FyY2lhX0pyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0pvaG5HYXJjaWFfSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODQ5NTEzNjA2MzIyODc0MTc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

Iamaleava had no issue working to the third level, as expected, protecting the football and working it accurately in the process. The undeclared talent looks bigger in his build and certainly looked comfortable working through his reads. Iamaleava took good chances at the second level and also showed off his modern traits in finding targets at the apex of 50-50 balls as well as playing accurate with hot reads and back-shoulder balls.

*****

Steady as he goes, Jones just gets the job done. The Florida State commitment isn't built like the passers listed above, so he doesn't quite draw the same crowd from an anticipation standpoint, yet he again was best in show when it came to ball distribution and placement. A true point guard on grass, Jones was the only passer we recorded without an interception in meaningful snaps (the only one came via and end-of-game Hail Mary) and that consistency helped propel his team to wins in all but one game over the weekend. Jones' elite accuracy and timing always looks easy, even against elite competition, part of the reason he remains coveted by several programs despite being firm to Mike Norvell and company.

*****

The TCU pledge again found ways to win in hitting targets all over the field in this setting. Well-proportioned within his stout frame, Hawkins worked well inside the pocket and out, finding ways to move defenders in the process. A condensed motion results in a quick release, too, allowing that much less time for the secondary to make a play on the football more times than not. Hawkins was among the best at the event with his accuracy to all three levels, including a walk-off winner in the tournament semifinals that found its way to the front pylon and away from great coverage to get into the title game.

*****

One of the hottest passers in the class of 2026, Hart has a lot to like in his game and he again showed why over the weekend. He was among the best third-level passers from both a timing and accuracy standpoint, and he also geared down and fired strong at the second level. Hart is a risk-taker, unafraid to trust his teammates in small windows, which also may be the part of his game that can be enhanced to an even higher level as he matures and fills out a wiry 6-foot-5 frame. The reigning state champion at Cocoa (Fla.) is far from his ceiling at this time, but the flashes are still head-turning at this stage of his development.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vdmVydGlt ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab3ZlcnRpbWU8L2E+IE9UNyBmaWVs ZCB3YXMgcmlzaW5nLXNlbmlvciBsYWRlbiBhdCBRQiwgYnV0IDIwMjYgUml2 YWxzMTAwIHBhc3NlciBCcmFkeSBIYXJ0IGZsYXNoZWQgYXBsZW50eSBhbnl3 YXkuIEhlJiMzOTtzIHN0aWxsIGFkZGluZyBlbGl0ZSBvZmZlcnMgb24gYW4g aWRlYWwgZnJhbWUgYW5kIGd1bnNsaW5nZXIgZ2FtZS4gQW1vbmcgdGhlIGJl c3QgZG93biB0aGUgZmllbGQgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kLCB0b28uIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wZ0pscXp6 bTFxIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vcGdKbHF6em0xcTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2gwbW92S3I3R3MiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oMG1vdkty N0dzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpvaG4gR2FyY2lhLCBKci4gKEBKb2huR2Fy Y2lhX0pyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvaG5HYXJj aWFfSnIvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODQ5NTY3NDg2Mzk0MTIyMjk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

*****

MORE QUARTERBACK NOTES