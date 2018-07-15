Eric Bossi's Adidas Gauntlet Finale Blog: Sunday
NEW YORK CITY - It's the final day of July's first live period and national basketball analyst Eric Bossi is in New York City for the Adidas Gauntlet Finale. Follow along for all of the action and who is watching whom.
BIG CROWD FOR D1 MINNESOTA AND ITPS
The biggest crowd of coaches I've seen for a game thus far has showed up for a semifinal battle between D1 Minnesota and the ITPS WIldcats.
It's no surprise, though, because there is some serious talent on the floor. D1 has top five 2019 forward Matthew Hurt, top 40 big man Zeke Nnaji, Iowa bound Patrick McCaffery, four-star Stanford bound point guard Tyrell Terry and Wisconsin committed Tyler Wahl. ITPS has one of the most physically intimidating big men in the country in top 45 Oscar Tshiebwe and a potential high major shooting guard in Maceo Austin.
It's a crowded affair with the head coaches of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, Stanford, Nebraska, UConn, Stony Brook, College of Charleston and Colorado State plus assistants from North Carolina, Milwaukee, Memphis, Indiana, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Omaha, James Madison, Minnesota, Baylor, N.C. State, South Dakota, Tulane, Ball State, Drake and Vermont among those that I've spotted.
DAJUAN GORDON IS UNDER APPRECIATED
I'm glad that we managed to slide Team Rose shooting guard Dajuan Gordon into our latest update to the Rivals150. He belongs there.
Though skinny, Gordon is tough, has athleticism and can play on or off the ball as a scorer or playmaker. You know what else he can do, defend. Gordon is among the better perimeter defenders I've seen during the grassroots season and it's clear that he takes pride on that side of the ball.
"I want to try and play at the highest level," Gordon told Rivals.com. "I feel I can lead the team, play with anybody in any type of style and I can be a lock down defender."
Gordon told me that the likes of New Mexico, Loyola (Chicago), UIC, Colorado State, Tulsa, DePaul, Kent State, Ole Miss, UAB and some others have offered while Iowa State, Wake Forest and Xavier are showing interest. He's seen Loyola and UIC unofficially and mentioned that if Xavier were to offer he would definitely take an official visit there. He's looking to start setting visits in August.
COACH WATCHING IN ROUND TWO OF GAMES
For the second round of Sunday games I'm splitting my time between the Indiana Elite and Carroll Premier 16s and the Bradley Northwest Panthers and Team Rose 17s. Many coaches are doing the same thing (D1 Minnesota 16s and Upward Stars is another popular game).
Among those watching the Indiana Elite and Team Carroll game featuring four-star shooting guard Trey Galloway of IE and potential Rivals150 combo guard Jayden Stone of Team Carroll have been head coaches from Ohio State, Wisconsin, UAB and Purdue, to go along with assistants from Clemson, Nebraska, Omaha, Iowa, Michigan, Indiana, Murray State, Auburn, La Salle and Missouri.
On the court behind it, the Bradley Northwest Panthers have a group headlined by top 30 2020 shooting guard Marjon Beauchamp, top 55 shooting guard P.J. Fuller and potential high-major wing Jamon Kemp. Team Rose counters with Rivals150 guard Dajuan Gordon, who I feel is still one of the best-kept secrets in the country.
In and out of the crowd for them are head coaches from Montana, Colorado State and UNLV, along with assistants from South Dakota, South Dakota State, Bradley, Oregon State, Gonzaga, Vermont, Milwaukee, Arizona State, Seton Hall, Memphis, Loyola (Md.), Arizona, Marquette and Buffalo.
RIVALS150 GUARD JAMIR CHAPLIN IS AN ENERGY GIVER
When you get up for an 8 a.m. consolation game with no real implications, your only hope is that you get to see some players who give energy. Rivals150 shooting guard Jamir Chaplin is an energy giver, thankfully.
In a quiet Basketball City gym, I was impressed by how hard the 6-foot-4 shooting guard for Stackhouse Elite played and I also appreciated his toughness and solid overall game. My co-worker, Dan McDonald, has compared Chaplin to Josh Okogie in the past and I can see where he's coming from.
But, where did Chaplin find his energy on a slow Sunday morning?
"I went to bed early last night and got a good night's sleep," said Chaplin. "I came out here with the mentality that I wanted to win. We only went 2-2 this weekend, so I wanted to make sure we finished strong.
Chaplin mentioned that he has offers from College of Charleston, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast and South Florida, among others, while Auburn is among those showing interest. Earl Grant from Charleston and Rob Ehsan from UAB were among those watching him Sunday morning.
GAME ELITE AND STACKHOUSE ELITE TO START THE DAY
It's the last day of the first July live period, and I'm starting my day off with Game Elite and Stackouse Elite. Game Elite features Louisville-committed shooting guard Josh Nickelberry and four-star forward Jaylin Williams, while Stackhouse Elite is led by Rivals150 shooting guard Jamir Chaplin.
The coaching crowd isn't quite as deep as it has been in past days, but so far some of the coaches I've spotted include Florida (Mike White), College of Charleston (Early Grant), UAB, Princeton, Missouri, Boston, Clemson, Auburn, Temple, Louisville, Xavier, Michigan and Buffalo, among others.