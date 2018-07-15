BIG CROWD FOR D1 MINNESOTA AND ITPS

The biggest crowd of coaches I've seen for a game thus far has showed up for a semifinal battle between D1 Minnesota and the ITPS WIldcats. It's no surprise, though, because there is some serious talent on the floor. D1 has top five 2019 forward Matthew Hurt, top 40 big man Zeke Nnaji, Iowa bound Patrick McCaffery, four-star Stanford bound point guard Tyrell Terry and Wisconsin committed Tyler Wahl. ITPS has one of the most physically intimidating big men in the country in top 45 Oscar Tshiebwe and a potential high major shooting guard in Maceo Austin. It's a crowded affair with the head coaches of Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, Stanford, Nebraska, UConn, Stony Brook, College of Charleston and Colorado State plus assistants from North Carolina, Milwaukee, Memphis, Indiana, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Omaha, James Madison, Minnesota, Baylor, N.C. State, South Dakota, Tulane, Ball State, Drake and Vermont among those that I've spotted.



DAJUAN GORDON IS UNDER APPRECIATED

I'm glad that we managed to slide Team Rose shooting guard Dajuan Gordon into our latest update to the Rivals150. He belongs there.

Though skinny, Gordon is tough, has athleticism and can play on or off the ball as a scorer or playmaker. You know what else he can do, defend. Gordon is among the better perimeter defenders I've seen during the grassroots season and it's clear that he takes pride on that side of the ball. "I want to try and play at the highest level," Gordon told Rivals.com. "I feel I can lead the team, play with anybody in any type of style and I can be a lock down defender." Gordon told me that the likes of New Mexico, Loyola (Chicago), UIC, Colorado State, Tulsa, DePaul, Kent State, Ole Miss, UAB and some others have offered while Iowa State, Wake Forest and Xavier are showing interest. He's seen Loyola and UIC unofficially and mentioned that if Xavier were to offer he would definitely take an official visit there. He's looking to start setting visits in August.



COACH WATCHING IN ROUND TWO OF GAMES

RIVALS150 GUARD JAMIR CHAPLIN IS AN ENERGY GIVER

When you get up for an 8 a.m. consolation game with no real implications, your only hope is that you get to see some players who give energy. Rivals150 shooting guard Jamir Chaplin is an energy giver, thankfully. In a quiet Basketball City gym, I was impressed by how hard the 6-foot-4 shooting guard for Stackhouse Elite played and I also appreciated his toughness and solid overall game. My co-worker, Dan McDonald, has compared Chaplin to Josh Okogie in the past and I can see where he's coming from. But, where did Chaplin find his energy on a slow Sunday morning? "I went to bed early last night and got a good night's sleep," said Chaplin. "I came out here with the mentality that I wanted to win. We only went 2-2 this weekend, so I wanted to make sure we finished strong. Chaplin mentioned that he has offers from College of Charleston, Georgia Tech, UAB, Florida Gulf Coast and South Florida, among others, while Auburn is among those showing interest. Earl Grant from Charleston and Rob Ehsan from UAB were among those watching him Sunday morning.



GAME ELITE AND STACKHOUSE ELITE TO START THE DAY