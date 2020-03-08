News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-08 19:37:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Etiwanda advances to regional final with win over Mater Dei

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

CIF Open Division Regional Semifinal:Etiwanda Eagles 65, Mater Dei Monarchs 61Etiwanda finished strong down the stretch and defeated host Mater Dei, 65-61, on Saturday night and will advance to th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}