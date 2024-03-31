Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is joined by national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, Jed May of UGASports.com and Seth Berry of MaizeandBlueReview.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. David Sanders will visit others but will end up signing with Georgia.

David Sanders

Gorney’s take: FICTION. There is a long way to go for this one to play out and I’m never counting Georgia out of any recruitment especially because coach Kirby Smart, position coach Stacy Searels and others have made him such a top priority to come to Athens. But I definitely think Clemson has the slight edge in David Sanders' recruitment now with position coach Matt Luke leading the charge there although position development there could hinder the Tigers. Ohio State could make things interesting and Sanders had an awesome visit to Alabama but in the end I could see this as a Georgia/Clemson battle. It could go either way but I’m not confident enough to say he picks the Dawgs in the end. Friedman’s take: FICTION. I felt really good about Georgia's chances back in August when I entered my FutureCast for the Bulldogs but now I'd give them less than a 50-percent chance of signing Sanders. All the momentum is on Clemson's side right now but Tennessee is lurking as a major threat to the Tigers and UGA. Sanders is at Ohio State for an unofficial visit this weekend and has an unofficial visit set for Tennessee's spring game before starting his official visit schedule. This will continue to be a tight race through the end of his official visits but I'm giving the edge to Clemson right now.

2. Justus Terry will end up flipping back to Georgia at some point.

Justus Terry (John Garcia, Jr.)

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I completely understand the argument that after the post-visit high wears off that Justus Terry might “come back to his senses” especially after an upcoming visit back to Athens and either flip back to Georgia or closer to signing day pick the Bulldogs. I can definitely see that happening but I’m not so sure and there are some different factors than Mykel Williams, who made a similar move in his recruitment. If five-star QB Julian Lewis sticks with USC (and doesn’t flip to Georgia) and four-star DE Isaiah Gibson sticks with USC (and doesn’t flip to Georgia) then Terry could have some companions across the country and he could definitely stick with his commitment. Georgia isn’t going to stop with Terry - and Florida State and Alabama probably won’t either - but this isn’t the same thing as Williams and USC has a real shot to keep him. May’s take: FACT. Terry committed to Georgia in the first place for a reason. There’s a strong tradition of development along the defensive line, and Terry even trains with the same trainer as former No. 1 pick Travon Walker. Terry, of course, is also from the state of Georgia. There’s plenty of reason to feel confident that Terry will be in red and black come signing day.

3. Michigan is becoming the front-runner for five-star RB Jordon Davison after his visit.

Jordon Davison