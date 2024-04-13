Rivals national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson is joined by Sam Hubbard of DeathValleyInsider.com, Jason Suchomel of OrangeBloods, and Rivals national analyst Greg Smith to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. LSU will contend for a spot in the SEC title game in 2024.

Hubbard: FICTION. The Tigers lost a lot of offensive production from last season (including the Heisman Trophy winner), have a new QB, new offensive coordinator and an entirely new defensive coaching staff. That's a lot of stuff to overcome in one offseason. I think this team is set up great for the near future, and if everything clicks right away they could very well make a run this year, but teams like Ole Miss, Georgia, Missouri, Texas and even Alabama all are very good teams that stand in their way. Again, LSU is certainly in the mix, but I think they may be another year or so away from making it back to Atlanta. Levenson: FACT. By the time the Tigers take their first snaps of the season, there will have been a lot of turnover on the roster, as well as the staff. However, I have confidence in Garrett Nussmeier leading a potent offense, which will once again field elite receivers. The Tigers also have the offensive line to defend anyone in the conference. The biggest difference of on-field production I believe will come on defense as the Tigers have a new defensive coordinator in place and Corey Raymond back handling the defensive backs. And with a veteran star in Harold Perkins ready to make a major year three jump, I believe the LSU defense will be back on track.

2. Nebraska will land five-plus Texas prospects for a third year in a row.

Emmanuel Choice (Cole Patterson/Rivals.com)

Smith: FICTION. This is a really tough question because of where the line is set. Nebraska has offered more prospects from Texas than prospects from any other state by a wide margin. It’s almost double the amount of Florida which comes in second place. Coach Matt Rhule and his staff have placed a huge emphasis on the Lone Star State and hope to make it a pipeline for the program. There are several wide receivers that Nebraska is in on from Texas. That includes Emmanuel Choice, Quanell X Farrakhan and more. The team will also uncover more gems this summer during camp season like it did last cycle. However, I think the streak ends this year. Nebraska is high on the list for several Texas natives but I think two things make the streak end this year. First, Texas A&M will likely have a bounceback year in-state under Mike Elko. Second, I think Nebraska will do an even better job of recruiting nationwide because it’ll have a good season. Nebraska will get some players from Texas but it won’t be five or more. Even if the streak ends this year, I’ve still got the Huskers finishing with a top-20 class. Levenson: FACT. When looking at the offer board right now, it might be tough to find five prospects in Texas to be confident in landing at Nebraska. At this time, there are 2-3 I feel good about, such as Romel Stevens and Rahim Hutchins. But, as the year goes on with summer camps and inevitable shuffling of boards during the fall, I think there will be a number of prospects in Texas who emerge on the radar for the Huskers. In reality, the primary reason I see them landing five or more is because I feel Matt Rhule and his staff want to stress the Lone Star State so heavily, they will find a way to reel guys in.

3. Texas is the program to beat for four-star receiver Marcus Harris.

Marcus Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)