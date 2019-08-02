LAS VEGAS -- A first year event, the Fantastic 40 opened up on Thursday night in Las Vegas with an impressive list of talent and teams and four-star wing Jaylen Clark was among the standouts. Eric Bossi runs back what he liked most from opening night in Vegas.



JAYLEN CLARK'S ABILITY TO IMPACT WINNING

The more I see four-star wing Jaylen Clark, the more I come to appreciate how much he does to impact winning games. On Thursday night, he ramped things up offensively and slashed to the rim late to help the Compton Magic score a come from behind win over Seattle Rotary. It's no surprise, though, Clark always seems to be in the mix with winning teams. Some talk about doing whatever it takes to win, but Clark shows it every time out by playing defense, doing the little things and then scoring if needed. He told me that the first four visits in the works for him are Colorado, New Mexico, USC and Xavier and I could eventually see him being an All-Conference level player at any of those places.



ZIAIRE WILLIAMS ALL-AROUND GAME

Ziaire Williams wasn't the highest ranked player I saw on Thursday night (2021 No. 1 Jonathan Kuminga is in town as well) but he was the best player of the night.

The 6-foot-8 wing made a return to the BTI Select program that he first built his national reputation a yer or so ago and he looked tremendous. While still lean, Williams is getting stronger and when you start to add more strength to a guy who can shoot, handle, pass, rebound and has an aptitude for making the correct decision, you have one heck of a player.

Whether he lands at Arizona, Duke, North Carolina, Stanford or any number of the other places that are recruiting him, his stay in college is looking more and more like it could be a short one.



THE RETURN OF DAWSON GARCIA

Due to illness, skilled four man Dawson Garcia missed the month of July. He made his return to D1 Minnesota on Thursday night and looked like he hadn't missed a beat. Despite not participating in games for a month or so, Garcia has been able to do some working out and he's noticeably stronger than he was earlier in the summer. For a guy as lean as he is, any strength helps and he was doing a nice job of shedding contact to score. Look, he has great size, can handle the ball, is very mobile, was draining threes and had one of the dunks of the night in traffic. He's got a long list of schools and doesn't know when he's going to cut them, but he backed up his status as one of the top five four men in the class of 2020.



THE POTENTIAL OF NICK BLAKE AT UNLV

Earlier this summer, athletic shooting guard Nick Blake announced that he'll return to his hometown of Las Vegas for college at UNLV. What a potentially great addition he could be for new coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Rebels. Blake is big, he is going to be strong and he is an explosive guy off the dribble. Currently, his biggest strength is getting downhill and to the rim where he can finish off acrobatic drives in traffic. But, he's also started to make jumpers with more consistency and play more solid all-around ball. I think we need to take a long look at him for the 2020 Rivals150 after the summer ends and more importantly for the Rebels, he could develop into a very valuable player for them sooner than later.



A BETTER THAN EXPECTED VIBE FOR AN AUGUST EVENT