Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The annual Farrell Freshman 15 mid-season version is out and today we look at 9-7 led by a dynamic Big Ten playmaker.

The skinny: Robertson took official visits to Arizona State, Oklahoma and Illinois before committing to the Sun Devils during the February National Signing Day. Linebacker was a position of need for Arizona State, so this was a big recruiting victory for coach Herm Edwards. In Tempe, Robertson has already emerged as one of the top playmakers on the Sun Devils’ defense with 39 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Farrell’s take: Robertson was a big, physical linebacker coming out of high school who arrived at the football with a thump. He was also solid in coverage despite having such great size and his versatility was one of the reasons we had him ranked so high. It’s not a huge surprise he’s made such an immediate impact because he was college-ready from a physical standpoint.

The skinny: Jefferson took official visits to San Jose State and Utah State, before a late January visit to Corvallis ended with a commitment to the Beavers. While Oregon State continues to struggle on the field, Jefferson has quickly become a consistent spark for the offense. Already with 865 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, Jefferson is giving the Oregon State coaching staff and fans something to get excited about. Farrell’s take: Jefferson was a low three-star coming out of high school with good size but some question marks about his high-end speed. He was heavily recruited for the most part and has some impressive offers but saw immediate playing time available at Oregon State and he’s taken advantage of it for the most part. He’s probably the best freshman in the country no one has heard about.