Farrell Freshman 15: Counting down Nos. 4-6
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The annual Farrell Freshman 15 mid-season version is out and today we look at 9-7 led by a dynamic Big Ten playmaker.
The skinny: Robertson took official visits to Arizona State, Oklahoma and Illinois before committing to the Sun Devils during the February National Signing Day. Linebacker was a position of need for Arizona State, so this was a big recruiting victory for coach Herm Edwards. In Tempe, Robertson has already emerged as one of the top playmakers on the Sun Devils’ defense with 39 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Farrell’s take: Robertson was a big, physical linebacker coming out of high school who arrived at the football with a thump. He was also solid in coverage despite having such great size and his versatility was one of the reasons we had him ranked so high. It’s not a huge surprise he’s made such an immediate impact because he was college-ready from a physical standpoint.
The skinny: Jefferson took official visits to San Jose State and Utah State, before a late January visit to Corvallis ended with a commitment to the Beavers. While Oregon State continues to struggle on the field, Jefferson has quickly become a consistent spark for the offense. Already with 865 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, Jefferson is giving the Oregon State coaching staff and fans something to get excited about.
Farrell’s take: Jefferson was a low three-star coming out of high school with good size but some question marks about his high-end speed. He was heavily recruited for the most part and has some impressive offers but saw immediate playing time available at Oregon State and he’s taken advantage of it for the most part. He’s probably the best freshman in the country no one has heard about.
The skinny: Moore was initially committed to Texas, but when he decided to re-open his process during his senior season, Purdue jumped at the opportunity. The Boilermakers, who were already talking to Moore before his de-commitment, were able to seal the deal after he took an official visit to West Lafayette in December. Moore burst onto the scene in the season opener against Northwestern and has continued to impress with 45 receptions for 558 yards and five touchdowns, plus nine carries for 139 yards and one touchdown.
Farrell’s take: Moore was a high three-star who lacked great size but was very strong and fast. In hindsight, he should have been a four-star, especially because of his explosiveness. Now he’s instantly become one of the most exciting players in the Big Ten and looks to have an amazing future.