CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



The skinny: Horn initially committed to Tennessee but re-opened his process in late November. South Carolina quickly rose to the forefront and was able to seal his commitment a few weeks later after his official visit to Columbia. Horn shined in preseason camp and quickly earned extensive playing time. While he dealt with a nagging ankle injury at the end of the season, he still excelled with 45 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and eight pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: Horn was a highly-regarded cornerback coming out of high school last year with good size, a nice frame to build on and excellent ball skills. His ability to get his head around and make plays on the ball was exceptional coming out and certainly showed his first year.

The skinny: Thompson was initially committed to South Carolina, but due to academic issues was asked to hold off on signing his National Letter of Intent. Eventually the Gamecocks decided to cut ties, opening the door for both Tennessee and Marshall. Many assumed that Thompson would end up taking the JUCO route, but he surprised many by signing with the Vols in late May. While he was the last addition to the class of 2018 for the Vols, he was the most productive with 32 tackles, four tackles for a loss, three interceptions, one sack, one forced fumble and four pass break-ups. Farrell’s take: We had Thompson as a four-star athlete and Rivals250 member because he could excel on either side of the ball. On defense, Thompson had good size, was very strong and filled out, and had excellent instincts so it’s no surprise to see him impact early.