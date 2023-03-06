The end of the dead period arrived as the calendar turned to March, and Johnson wasted no time in making the trip down to Los Angeles to meet with Lincoln Riley's staff. The Trojans began spring practice over the weekend, and that meant Johnson having an opportunity to see the team get some work in during his trip.

"I met with all the coaches there, they were all dope and all showing love," he said. "Campus is beautiful. Then I was able to watch their walkthrough practice and watch the guys go through drills. Coach [Shaun] Nua actually had me introduce myself to the D-linemen and they all introduced themselves back, so I go to the know them a little bit.

"I asked a couple questions. I asked about what their classes are looking like. If I went up there I want to be able to know I'm gonna start. I watched them run through a couple drills. I'm gonna take those drills back home with me and run a couple of their drills. But, yeah, it was a cool visit overall."

Johnson has plenty of options to consider now compared to earlier in the process, and the Trojans have been able to quickly raise his level of interest in the program in a short amount of time.