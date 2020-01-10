News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-10 15:34:41 -0600') }} football Edit

First offer from Pac-12 for QB Xavier Ward

Xavier Ward
Xavier Ward
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

SAN ANTONIO - Xavier Ward got an opportunity to show off his abilities in front of some Oregon State coaches months ago. He did not disappoint.The Beavers became Ward’s first offer before his junio...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}