Rivalry Week can bring out the best in big-time players and the games this weekend were about as exciting as they game. Former five-star prospects can be found all over the college football map but here are five who shined in the last weekend of the regular season.

Advertisement

Nix is playing his fifth season of college football and it's his best one yet. The Heisman contender played one of his best games of the season on Friday night in the Civil War rivalry game against Oregon State. Oregon won 31-7 thanks in large part to its quarterback. Nix went 33-for-40 for 367 passing yards and threw two touchdowns while running for 31 yards and another touchdown. This was the fifth game of the season where Nix completed more than 80-percent of his passes and in each of those games he attempted at least 27 passes.

*****

Georgia Tech scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game against Georgia but the Bulldogs came away with the win thanks to Milton's big-time effort on the ground. The former five-star from the 2020 class racked up 156 yards on 18 carries and scored twice. This game graded out as Milton's best game of his college career, according to Pro Football Focus.

*****

Get used to hearing McMillan's name a lot next year, especially around the NFL Draft. Arizona just beat down Arizona State over the weekend in a 59-23 win and T-Mac was the most dominant player on the field. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound receiver hauled in 11 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. It was McMillan's fifth 100-yard receiving game of the season and his fifth consecutive game with a touchdown.

*****

Nobody shuts down Marvin Harrison Jr. but Johnson did just about as well as anybody else this season plus he had one of the biggest plays in The Game against Ohio State on Saturday. Johnson's first quarter interception set up Michigan's first touchdown of the game and helped set the tone for what was one of the best games of the season. Johnson, the top ranked cornerback in the 2022 class, turned in one of his best performances of the year in the biggest game of the year.

*****