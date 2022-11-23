Five-star Carter Bryant planning visits
Class of 2024 five-star Carter Bryant saw his stock soar during the grassroots season and his recruitment definitely picked up along with his ranking.
He’s being pursued by some of the top programs in the country and recently broke down his recruitment with Rivals.com's Travis Graf.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Louisville, Arizona, Duke and Texas.”
Louisville: “It’s a really good relationship. The coaching staff was great. They welcomed me and my family. It was great. Nolan (Smith) is like an uncle to me, so it was just a great all-around experience.”
Arizona: “I’ll be taking an official visit next month. I have to get the exact dates, but next month I’ll be out there I believe the 16th through the 18th. I’ve just been building a constant relationship with coach (Tommy) Lloyd, coach (Jack) Murphy and the whole coaching staff.”
Duke: “It’s just constant connection with coach (Amile) Jefferson, coach (Jai) Lucas and coach (Jon) Scheyer. I talk to them constantly. They just check up on me and make sure I’m good as a person. I might get down there for a visit. Hopefully I can get down there before I get back playing.”
Texas: “I just talked to coach (Brandon) Chappell. He’s a great guy. I love the staff, they’re just great all-around people.”
Additional plans: “I’m planning a visit to Gonzaga probably. I don’t know when that would be as of right now.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Bryant’s first action of the high school season will be coming on Dec. 10, and a lot of eyes will be locked onto that game.
Louisville had the most recent official visit and he had a great time there. Arizona is an interesting program here because it is also recruiting other players within his AAU program.