He’s being pursued by some of the top programs in the country and recently broke down his recruitment with Rivals.com's Travis Graf.

Class of 2024 five-star Carter Bryant saw his stock soar during the grassroots season and his recruitment definitely picked up along with his ranking.

Programs recruiting him the hardest: “Louisville, Arizona, Duke and Texas.”

Louisville: “It’s a really good relationship. The coaching staff was great. They welcomed me and my family. It was great. Nolan (Smith) is like an uncle to me, so it was just a great all-around experience.”

Arizona: “I’ll be taking an official visit next month. I have to get the exact dates, but next month I’ll be out there I believe the 16th through the 18th. I’ve just been building a constant relationship with coach (Tommy) Lloyd, coach (Jack) Murphy and the whole coaching staff.”

Duke: “It’s just constant connection with coach (Amile) Jefferson, coach (Jai) Lucas and coach (Jon) Scheyer. I talk to them constantly. They just check up on me and make sure I’m good as a person. I might get down there for a visit. Hopefully I can get down there before I get back playing.”

Texas: “I just talked to coach (Brandon) Chappell. He’s a great guy. I love the staff, they’re just great all-around people.”

Additional plans: “I’m planning a visit to Gonzaga probably. I don’t know when that would be as of right now.”