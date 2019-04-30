Five-star CB Elias Ricks lays out future plans
IRVINE, Calif. - Elias Ricks was working toward graduating high school a year early and then enrolling at LSU. But that plan has changed.“I already have the credits so I could leave high school rig...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news