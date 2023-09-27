After being committed to Texas early in his recruitment, Ewers backed off that pledge and signed with Ohio State. When CJ Stroud won the job after Justin Fields left, Ewers stayed in Columbus for the 2021 season but then transferred to Texas, where he’s earned the starting job. So far this season for the undefeated Longhorns, Ewers is completing 64% of his passes for 1,033 yards with nine touchdowns and no picks.

*****

All the way until the Early Signing Period, Smith had LSU and Georgia as the two favorites and the Houma (La.) Terrebonne picked the Tigers. A season-ending knee injury in the season opener against Florida State stopped his 2022 campaign and in three games so far this season he’s totaled five tackles (one for loss) with a quarterback hurry and a pass breakup.

*****

Originally from Wisconsin, Alabama beat Ohio State for the five-star offensive lineman from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He’s started along the offensive line for the Crimson Tide for the last two seasons and could be a first-round NFL Draft pick after this season.

*****

A Clemson commitment early in his recruitment lasted about three months but in the end he picked USC over the Tigers along with LSU, Georgia and Arizona State. The former Corona (Calif.) Centennial five-star defensive end has largely not met expectations with 24 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception heading into this season. In three games so far this year, he has one tackle.

*****

In the end, Georgia beat out Tennessee for the five-star offensive lineman from Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County. Alabama was the dream school growing up and Auburn, Clemson and Florida were also involved. Mims was a reserve offensive lineman during his first two seasons and now at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds he is a mainstay on the Bulldogs’ offensive line.

*****

Out of Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga, Williams committed to Oklahoma (and then-coach Lincoln Riley) over LSU, Maryland and many others, including Alabama, Clemson and USC. Looking back, Williams should have been the No. 1 player in this class. He had one great season with the Sooners before transferring to USC, when Riley took that job. Last year – en route to the Heisman – Williams threw for 4,537 yards with 42 touchdowns and five picks. He already has 12 TDs without a pick this season, and he could easily be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

*****

Many months after the second signing day, Tuimoloau committed to Ohio State over Oregon, USC and Washington. Alabama was in the mix but wanted him to blueshirt. The Buckeyes were the longtime favorite. Last season, Tuimoloau had 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. So far this year for the undefeated Buckeyes, he has 13 tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hurry.

*****

The Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian five-star quarterback was committed to Oklahoma for more than six months early in his recruitment but closer to signing day he backed off that pledge and then picked Georgia over Auburn, Florida and others. He has largely played only in a reserve role since getting to Athens.

*****

Brockermeyer committed to Alabama over Texas but Auburn, Clemson and LSU were also in his final five. The five-star OL from Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal did not play in 2021 and in only two games last season before transferring to TCU. Brockermeyer has seen action in three games so far for the Horned Frogs.

*****

The five-star quarterback from Gilbert (Ariz.) Mesquite chose Oregon over mainly Iowa but also Iowa State, Cal and LSU, along with newer interest from Clemson. When he committed, Mario Cristobal (now at Miami) was the coach and Joe Moorhead (now at Akron) was the offensive coordinator. Thompson has been a backup so far in Eugene.

*****

After a visit to Oklahoma, where he had a throwing session with Caleb Williams, Egbuka moved up his commitment date and it looked like the Sooners might win out but he picked Ohio State over OU and Washington. Last season, the Steilacoom, Wash., standout had a breakout year with 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Through four games, Egbuka leads the Buckeyes with 19 catches for 263 yards and three scores.

*****

Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and others were involved, but the Pickerington (Ohio) North five-star defensive end wanted to play for coach Ryan Day and position coach Larry Johnson and didn’t see any reason to wait in picking Ohio State. He had three sacks in each of the last two seasons and so far this year Sawyer has totaled 11 tackles and a pass breakup.

*****

The five-star offensive lineman from Houston Episcopal committed to Ohio State over Texas, Georgia, Texas A&M, Stanford and others. He’s been an integral part of the Buckeyes’ offensive line, playing in 26 games heading into this season and has been a regular this year as well.

*****

Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama were the three standouts for Sanders, who was first ranked at defensive end and then moved to athlete. He plays tight end for the Longhorns and has 12 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown so far this season. A year ago, Sanders caught 54 passes (the most in program history for a tight end) along with 613 yards (tied for second-most for a TE in program history) and five scores.

*****

Texas A&M edged out Oklahoma for the five-star interior offensive lineman from Katy (Texas) Taylor. Foster made an immediate mark with the Aggies, starting 12 games as a freshman and then missed significant time the following season with an injury. He’s played in three games so far this season.

*****

The five-star receiver from Plant City, Fla., committed to Oklahoma over Georgia, Florida, LSU and Alabama. He had 35 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns and also was used on special teams for the Sooners. He then transferred to USC when Lincoln Riley came to the Trojans and last season he caught 40 passes for 631 yards and five scores. So far this season, Williams has 12 catches for 127 yards in arguably the best receiving corps in college football.

*****

A double legacy at Washington since his father, Damon, and his uncle, Brock, played for the Huskies, it made sense for the Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic five-star lefty quarterback to make an early commitment to Washington. But Huard could never get any traction and was a backup for a couple seasons at Washington before transferring to Cal Poly. So far this season, Huard is completing 61.5% of his passes for 862 yards with eight TDs and three picks.

*****

Wisconsin beat Penn State, Michigan, Clemson and Notre Dame for Rucci as the Badgers were first to offer and his brother is on the team, so they won out. Rucci has seen limited action in Madison, redshirting his first year and then playing in three games as a reserve last season. The former five-star offensive lineman has played in one game this year.

*****

Alabama beat Georgia, Michigan, Florida and others for the No. 1 outside linebacker in the 2021 class. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas product immediately became a contributor for the Crimson Tide with 8.5 sacks in his freshman campaign followed by 37 tackles and four sacks last year. So far this season, Turner has totaled 17 tackles (6.5 for loss) with 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in only four games as the five-star proves to be one of the best defensive players in college football.

*****

A very early Miami commitment, Williams backed off that pledge only to recommit later to the Hurricanes over Georgia. So far in his career at Miami, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound safety has totaled 106 tackles, three interceptions and 13 passes deflected.

*****

Alabama had held the lead in Ryan’s recruitment but LSU beat out the Crimson Tide on Halloween to land the commitment of the five-star safety from Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy. Ryan has been an important piece in LSU’s defense but he’s hardly lived up to five-star expectations, as he’s totaled 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in his career so far.

*****

Clemson beat out Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State for the No. 1 inside linebacker in the 2021 class from Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett in the spring prior to his senior season. He played in 12 games and had 26 tackles and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown as a freshman. Last season, Carter was third on the team with 77 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. So far this year, one of the best linebackers in college football is second on the team with 19 tackles and three QB hurries.

*****

Oregon was the leader for a long time, and while USC tried to make a push the Ducks landed his commitment. It was no surprise as he was a teammate of Noah Sewell and also worked out with Penei Sewell throughout his recruitment. But after one season in Eugene, Suamataia transferred to BYU and has starred there. He started 12 of 13 games last season without allowing a sack and is now widely expected to be a first-round pick.

*****

Oklahoma beat out LSU, Texas, Oregon, Florida State and Kentucky for Smith, who played in four games and had five tackles for the Sooners in one season before transferring to Arizona State. So far this season for the Sun Devils, the five-star linebacker from Texarkana, Texas, has three tackles in three games.

*****

After an early commitment to Ohio State didn’t last, Adeleye reopened his recruitment and it came down to Florida and Texas A&M. The Aggies held the edge for a long time for the Katy (Texas) Tompkins defensive end. After redshirting and then only playing in three games the next season, Adeleye transferred from Texas A&M to Michigan State. He has six tackles (two for loss) and a sack so far this season.

*****

Fisher made a very early commitment to Notre Dame and while he had offers from all over the country it’s no surprise the Irish won out for the Avon, Ind., standout. Last season, Fisher started all 13 games at right tackle and he’s been a regular again this season. He and teammate Joe Alt on the offensive line could both end up first-rounders.

*****

Oklahoma, LSU and Florida were battling it out but Leigh picked Clemson shortly after his senior season. He redshirted his first season with the Tigers, saw 50 snaps in five games last year and is now becoming more of a regular on Clemson’s offensive line.

*****

Alabama was the early leader but then there was talk of the Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley five-star cornerback planning to leave the state. Auburn later surged as the frontrunner before the Crimson Tide closed over a pair of Tigers – LSU and Auburn – for his signature. One of the best corners in college football, McKinstry has 72 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 21 pass deflections so far in his career and he’s been used on special teams as well.

*****

Quiet throughout his recruitment, Wheaton’s decision came down to Alabama and Oklahoma, and while many felt the Sooners had the lead, the five-star running back from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial chose the Crimson Tide. When things didn’t work out in Tuscaloosa, Wheaton transferred to SMU, where he’s rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns in two games.

*****

An early Tennessee commit, Lewis backed off that pledge and chose Maryland over recommitting to the Volunteers. After signing with the Terrapins, Lewis transferred to UCF and now he’s at Garden City (Kan.) CC. He has no stats yet this season in junior college.

*****