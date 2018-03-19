THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Chris Steele had been committed to UCLA for months. He liked the old coaching staff but backed off his pledge and took a more national approach to his recruitment.

The five-star cornerback was back in Westwood late last week to talk more with new coach Chip Kelly and his staff.

And Steele loved it.

“I had a really great visit at UCLA (Friday),” Steele said at the adidas West Coast Invitational. “I had a couple individual meetings with coach Kelly and coach (Paul) Rhoads. Coach (Don) Pellum was one of the first coaches to reach out to me from UCLA and I got to chop it up with the DC (Jerry Azzinaro) as well.

“As everybody knows, I was committed to UCLA for a pretty long time and I see a really big difference now. It seems like they’re a lot more, I don’t want to say serious, but I guess you could say serious, about winning a national championship.

“The old staff, I loved them and I committed there for a reason. I love the school but it seems like there is going to be a big change this year and the following years to come.”

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout has been around UCLA for a long time. Getting back to campus last week, Steele saw noticeable differences with the new coaching staff in place.

"From the nutrition team to the strength and conditioning coach, the whole staff is putting in more work to get where they need to be,” Steele said. “Coach Kelly has been there before, he did it at Oregon, he had a good run in the league as well, so I know he’ll have his players really develop.

“What he told me was he wants to be the best college program in the country and he gave me the steps so I could be successful. Just the few steps he did give me were just different, it was something I never heard before from any other staff. He left a really great impression on me and my dad.

“He definitely has something going on at UCLA.”

The Bruins along with USC, Louisville, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and others remain in contention for the five-star cornerback.