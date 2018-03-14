Chris Steele is one of the best cornerbacks in the country so every visit he takes is closely watched.

Like last weekend when the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout went back over to USC and spent some time talking with cornerback Iman Marshall, a former five-star from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly.

It was a worthwhile talk as the Trojans remain one of the top contenders for Steele, who dominated at the recent Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

“SC is like home,” Steele said.

“It’s always good catching up with coach (Clay) Helton and the staff. (Marshall) just let me know that he would be really happy if I came in and was his replacement next year. He also let me know that I wouldn’t be disappointed if I decided to go to USC.”

Rated as the second-best cornerback in the 2019 class, Steele is still taking his time through the recruiting process after backing off an early UCLA pledge.

USC is definitely a contender and then the five-star cornerback is planning out his official visit schedule which will include trips to Louisville, LSU and Oklahoma during the spring and then a visit to Florida during the season.

A fifth official visit is also being seriously considered but a destination has not been determined at this point.