Askew has already taken an official visit to Louisville which took place at the beginning of the month. On Friday, September 27, he will attend Arizona’s Red-Blue Game. The following Friday, October 4 , he will take an unofficial visit to Memphis for its midnight madness festivities.

The recruitment of Devin Askew has been a fluid one of late. First, there was the idea that he would reclassify into the 2020 class and while there is still a chance he could opt for such a college enrollment year, Askew has decided to reconfigure his visit schedule prior to his commitment.

He was then expected to take an official visit the following day, October 5, to Villanova but instead, has cancelled his trip to the Big East program. Kentucky will now host Askew for an official visit from October 5-7. The Wildcats have prioritized Askew in recent months with John Calipari visiting Askew last week and assistant coach Joel Justus visiting the five-star yesterday, September 24, for his school’s open gym.

Things have sped up and following his trip to Kentucky, Askew will take the weekend off from his college visits and will take part in the USA Basketball Training Camp from October 11-13. From there, a commitment is expected to be made before November, though a date has yet to be determined.

Askew has not made a final list of schools but has been prioritized by the nation’s best. In recent weeks, coaches from Arizona, Gonzaga, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, and Villanova have been in to see him at his open gyms.

A clear frontrunner has yet to emerge in the race for Askew’s commitment. Visits to Arizona, Memphis and UK could clarify a whole lot before he makes his decision next month. Reclassifying into the 2020 class remains undecided but, either way, one program will secure one of the most competitive, tough and well-rounded playmakers at the point of attack in the five-star guard.