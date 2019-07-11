There have been plenty of five-star cornerbacks in Rivals history dating back to 2002. Today, we ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell five questions about the position after analyzing some surprising numbers and breaking down the states.

1. Alabama and Louisiana have had only three five-star cornerbacks each. How impressive has their recruiting and development been considering that?

Dre Kirkpatrick (AP Images)

2. Is Derek Stingley going to go down as the best ever defensive back out of LSU?

Derek Stingley, Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Overview: Patrick Peterson. Tyrann Mathieu. Morris Claiborne. Greedy Williams. Tre’Davious White. And on and on and on. There have been so many incredible defensive backs that have come through Baton Rouge, but none were ever ranked No. 1 overall in a recruiting class and none have ever had the bona fides on the high school level that Derek Stingley, Jr., had in the 2019 class. The chatter out of LSU is that Stingley has been dominant so far in practice and that he should be an immediate contributor in the Tigers’ defense. There have been so many huge names coming out of DBU, but Stingley might be the most special of them all. Farrell’s take: That’s heady stuff. It’s hard to think anyone can have a better college career as a DB than the Honey Badger, but Stingley has the talent and potential to do it. At the very least, he could be the highest draft pick of the group and that’s saying something since Peterson and Claiborne went so high. Stingley has great potential but the Honey Badger was a Heisman candidate and that’s hard to do as a defensive back.

3. Seven of the nine five-star corners from California have earned that ranking since 2015. Have we been too aggressive with those West prospects?

Chris Steele

Overview: Other than Florida, which leads the nation by far with 16 five-star cornerbacks in Rivals history, California is in second place with nine and there has been a whole rash of players in the last few recruiting cycles who have landed five-star rankings. Since the 2015 recruiting class, Iman Marshall, Jack Jones, Darnay Holmes, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Olaijah Griffin, Chris Steele and Elias Ricks all have been five-stars. Some made it big, some are still making a name for themselves in college and Ricks is entering his senior year of high school. Only Donovan Warren in the 2007 class and JUCO transfer Andre Jones in 2006 did not come from that time period. Farrell’s take: I don’t think we’ve been too aggressive because all of the recent five-stars have been very talented and some still have a chance to be great. Marshall was a surprise to me because I thought he’d be a sure first-rounder. He’s still going to be a very good pro but he just wasn’t developed at USC. My only concern with many of them is development at the college level as Taylor-Stuart, Griffin and Steele are all at USC now and the Trojans haven’t been doing a great job developing five-star talent in recent years.

4. Can Elias Ricks end up being one of the best on the five-star list?

Elias Ricks

Overview: There were a bunch of reasons why top-ranked cornerback Elias Ricks committed to LSU, including his knowledge of that program's ability to develop elite players at his position and his desire to soon play with Stingley and other terrific cornerbacks. Ricks has a lot going for him, whether it’s his incredibly long 6-foot-3 frame, his athleticism and playmaking ability (he had six pick-sixes last season) and so much more. But he’s also just going into his senior year in high school - at a school that’s still to be determined after playing his earlier years at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. There are a lot of outstanding names on the five-star cornerback list in Rivals history and Ricks is looking to make a name for himself as well. Farrell’s take: He has a chance because he’s so tall and rare as a corner prospect with such good instincts. We could be looking at a Jalen Ramsey kind of talent in Ricks he’s that special. And that speaks to how good Kelee Ringo could be because he could end up ranked higher than Ricks in the end.

5. There have been 16 five-stars from Florida, by far the most of any state. How high among that group could Corey Collier land?

Corey Collier (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)