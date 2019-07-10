1. Will Justin Flowe be the best-ever linebacker out of California?

Justin Flowe

Overview: He’s ranked as the second-best prospect in the 2020 class, and he’s a vicious, hard-hitting linebacker who has almost never disappointed at any event. Flowe is one of nine five-star linebackers from California in Rivals history, but there’s a decent chance he will go down as the best. Another one is Vontaze Burfict, and Flowe has received some comparisons to Burfict but Flowe is faster, more athletic and might be a bigger hitter. The others are Chris Galippo, Curtis Robinson, Chad Khalilimoku, John Houston, Allen Bradford, Mique Juarez and Caleb Kelly. Farrell’s take: Based on what I can see, I’d expect Flowe to be the best of the bunch, barring injury. He has fewer question marks than any of the others at the same stage and his motor and aggressive nature and love of football are always on display. Burfict has had a great career, and he’s the standard, but Flowe can be even better.

2. Why don’t IMG linebackers stay in-state?

Dylan Moses

Overview: So many top prospects flood to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy every year but the in-state powerhouses - Florida State, Florida and Miami - have not been able to take advantage at all. Four of the 10 five-star linebackers from the state of Florida played at IMG: Rahshaun Smith, Dylan Moses, Jordan Anthony and Nolan Smith. None picked the Seminoles, Gators or Hurricanes. On the flip side, five of the six five-stars who didn’t play at IMG have picked an in-state school, with four picking Florida State. A big opportunity for the in-state powers has been missed and it’s been to their detriment. Farrell’s take: I’m not sure why this is the case because it’s not like many of these players returned to play for their home-state school. Moses was from Louisiana and chose Alabama, Smith and Anthony were from Maryland and chose Clemson and Michigan, respectively, and Smith was the only one to return to his home state, as he chose Georgia. When IMG was formed, many felt it would be too much of an advantage for the Florida schools, but that has not been the case and I’m not sure of the reason.

3. Alabama has dominated with five-star in-state linebackers. Can a team crack that dominance?

Rashaan Evans (AP Images)

Overview: There have been six five-star linebackers from the state of Alabama in Rivals history - and five have gone on to play for the Crimson Tide. That utter dominance is even more pointed when one considers Rashaan Evans and Reuben Foster both picked Alabama even though they played at Auburn High School. That is incredible to consider and it’s probably a big reason why the Crimson Tide have been the best program in college football over the last many years. Nico Johnson, Lyndell Wilson and Ben Davis also picked ‘Bama. Tre Williams was the lone five-star linebacker from the state to pick the Tigers. Farrell’s take: No, I don’t see this changing anytime soon, as long as Nick Saban is around and Alabama is a power. The lure of playing on the Alabama defense for Saban is too strong and it’s really hard for teams outside the state to come in and compete for these players.



4. Is Mike Mitchell the biggest surprise miss in Rivals history at linebacker?

Overview: Mitchell was not only a five-star linebacker but third at outside linebacker behind only Jaylon Smith and Matthew Thomas, who are both on NFL rosters. He was also the top-rated prospect in the state of Texas, ahead of A’Shawn Robinson. He picked Ohio State over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oregon and many others, and Mitchell was a freak-show level athlete who was highly coveted by then-coach Urban Meyer.

But Mitchell never really worked out at Ohio State as injuries were definitely an issue and then he transferred to Texas Tech, where the injury bug hit again. He eventually ended up at Southeastern, a school in the NAIA. Farrell’s take: It's hard to quantify the biggest linebacker bust ever, but Mitchell is a puzzling one because he reminded me so much of Brian Cushing, who obviously turned out to be great. I’d say Curtis Grant and his lack of success at Ohio State was more surprising as the No 2 player in the country, but Mitchell made even less of an impact in college and he should have been a star.

5. Will Micah Parsons go down as one of the best LBs in Penn State history?

Micah Parsons (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)