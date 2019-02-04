Five-star LB Justin Flowe looking at major visits
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Justin Flowe is the best linebacker in the 2020 class, a hard-hitting, fierce five-star prospect who is wanted by every program in the country.And the Upland, Calif., stando...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news