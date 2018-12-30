TORREY PINES, Calif. -- Five-star big man Makur Maker is making up for lost time as he's quickly established himself among 2020's elite prospects.

After a move to Canada and some time off to focus on his health and skill the seven-footer has landed at Orange (Calif.) Lutheran for his junior season and his play at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic was eye-catching, to say the least.

Deep jumpers, skilled post moves, attacks off the dribble and much more, Maker showed the type of skill that is going to put him the discussion for at least the national top five when the Rivals150 gets updated. And he's just getting his feet underneath him.



"I'm just getting used to (high school basketball) again," Maker told Rivals.com. "I was just getting back in the summer and I'm just progressing every game that I play trying to get better.

"I can push the ball in transition. If I have a big on me or a little switch I can take the ball inside and score. I'm very confident in my jumper. I work on it every day so when I step on the court I know it's going in. I'm working on my post defense and getting a lot stronger."



According to Maker's guardian Ed Smith, Oregon, UCLA and USC are the first schools to reach out with offers and Auburn has been in touch so far, but many more will be jumping in soon enough.

