A 6-foot-4 guard that can practically play all three perimeter positions, Burnett is focused on a group consisting of Alabama , Louisville , Michigan , Oregon , and Texas Tech. A native of Chicago that has spent the last three years on the west coast, Burnett has scheduled official visit dates to everyone but Texas Tech at this point in time.

Nimari Burnett has become respected for his all-encompassing perimeter abilities and impact on both ends of the floor. Some of the nation’s best placed a heavy priority upon him before he narrowed his school list to five earlier this month. Burnett has now scheduled four official visits that he will take next month.

He will begin things at Michigan on September 6. Juwan Howard has decided to pursue the best upon his hiring. Howard and Burnett each call Chicago home and the five-star is one the top targets on the Wolverines’ board entering the fall.

Not many have recruited Burnett longer than Louisville as the Cardinals will host Burnett the following weekend on September 13. From there, Oregon will get the next shot with Burnett on September 20; the Ducks continue to enroll the elite and have also monitored his school and travel teammate, Jalen Green.

Alabama will round out the month as Burnett will visit Tuscaloosa on September 27. Texas Tech is currently working on an official visit date for October and with potentially all five visits completed before November which could equate to an early signing.

A giant guard that can do a little of everything, Burnett makes for an impact on both sides of the floor. The definition of a versatile defender thanks to his size, length and motor, Burnett is a capable playmaker that has begun to shoot it at a better rate.

He is a stat sheet filler that will make whichever program he chooses a better one upon his enrollment who will use the next several weeks to answers many of his questions regarding which school to attend before likely signing this fall.