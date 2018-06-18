Five-star QB D.J. Uiagalelei on Clemson trip: Best I've taken
D.J. Uiagalelei is the top-rated prospect in the 2020 class, a five-star quarterback with incredible skills and potential.And the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect is coming off a visit t...
