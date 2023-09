Five-star Jordon Davison is being pursued by pretty much every team in the country. The 2025 running back out of Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei lists national title contenders from around the country as his top schools.

Davison has taken his fair share of visits so far and he’s scheduled to visit Colorado this weekend for their game against USC. The visitor list for the game includes plenty of big name recruits but Davison shared a few of the celebrities he’s expecting to be on the sidelines.