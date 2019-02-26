Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-26 11:33:03 -0600') }} football Edit

Five-star RB Kendall Milton back from major Big 12 trips

B3t5fdoad6adqpaxhrec
Kendall Milton
Adam Gorney • Rivals
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

Five-star running back Kendall Milton visited Oklahoma and Texas over the weekend. The Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan standout is planning a trip to Ohio State soon. Below, Milton breaks down the trips t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}