Five-star RB Kendall Milton reviews Georgia trip
Georgia has been a serious contender for five-star running back Kendall Milton throughout his recruitment and this past weekend he took his official visit to Athens.It went really well and the Bull...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news