Not only did USC dedicate this past recruiting weekend to giving highly-rated St. John Bosco HS teammates Peyton Woodyard and Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa the full attention of the coaching staff, but there was quite a surprise waiting on their official visit as well.

Trojans legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree Troy Polamalu joined the prospects for breakfast on campus and spent a couple hours sharing his perspective and wisdom.

For Woodyard, a five-star safety presently committed to Georgia but still a top priority target for USC, it was an especially significant moment.

"What’s funny is my mom broke out an old Halloween picture of me wearing a Polamalu jersey. When I was little they used to call me 'Little Polamalu' because of my long curly hair," Woodyard told TrojanSports.com on Monday.

Needless to say, yes, that conversation with the USC and Pittsburgh Steelers all-time great left quite an impression on Woodyard and his overall experience on the visit.