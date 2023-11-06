Five-star Tounde Yessoufou talks Kentucky, Pac-12 schools, more
One of the more physically imposing prospects in the high school ranks, five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou already boasts the body of a college freshman. His skill set is catching up to his frame and athleticism, however, making him a lock to be a major recruit.
Rivals recently caught up with Yessoufou to discuss the early stages of his recruitment and which schools he may hit for unofficial visits.
ON SCHOOLS DISCUSSING WINTER VISITS:
“Cal Berkeley and Stanford are talking about unofficials and all that.”
ON THE MESSAGE FROM STANFORD AND CAL:
"Basically they are both telling me that I’m a great player and they like how hard I go. They like the way I am on and off the court.”
ON PAST VISITS:
“I visited Washington, but that’s all.”
ON WASHINGTON:
“I think they are great people up there. The energy is different up there. I liked the coaches. I didn't have to be shy at all. We got to talk about everything. It was relaxing because we have known each other for a little while already.”
ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:
“I have heard a little about Kentucky. They are talking about coming to see me, but they haven't yet. We’ll see.”
RIVALS' REACTION
It’s much too early in Yessoufou’s process to make any sort of guess on how his recruitment will shake out, as he seems like a lock to start gathering major offers as he gets more exposure.
The five-star sophomore already holds offers from schools such as Kansas, Arizona and UCLA in addition to Stanford, Cal and Washington.
He’ll play the upcoming season at Santa Maria (Calif) St. Joseph High School. Yessoufou’s recruitment is already a crowded one and will become even more contested in the year ahead.