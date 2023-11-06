One of the more physically imposing prospects in the high school ranks, five-star wing Tounde Yessoufou already boasts the body of a college freshman. His skill set is catching up to his frame and athleticism, however, making him a lock to be a major recruit.

Rivals recently caught up with Yessoufou to discuss the early stages of his recruitment and which schools he may hit for unofficial visits.

*****

ON SCHOOLS DISCUSSING WINTER VISITS:

“Cal Berkeley and Stanford are talking about unofficials and all that.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM STANFORD AND CAL:

"Basically they are both telling me that I’m a great player and they like how hard I go. They like the way I am on and off the court.”

ON PAST VISITS:

“I visited Washington, but that’s all.”

ON WASHINGTON:

“I think they are great people up there. The energy is different up there. I liked the coaches. I didn't have to be shy at all. We got to talk about everything. It was relaxing because we have known each other for a little while already.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“I have heard a little about Kentucky. They are talking about coming to see me, but they haven't yet. We’ll see.”