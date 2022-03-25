Following CIF Division I state title win, RJ Smith ready to join Colorado

Back on March 11, the Damien Spartans took the court at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento for a shot at a CIF Division I state title.

Damien, led by Colorado signee RJ Smith, emerged victorious over Clovis North, 65-57, with Smith dropping 15 points in the win.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard reporters to the Buffaloes in June along with fellow 2022 signee Joe Hurlburt, a big man from North Dakota who recently captured his second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award for his home state.

For Smith, ending his high school career with a state championship has created a special feeling.

“My team, we worked hard all season and it’s something that we said we wanted to accomplish," he said. "To finally finish the season and accomplish it is just a surreal feeling.

"Four years in this program is a lot of time and to come out a champion my last year is a dream.”

Smith joins a Colorado backcourt anchored by Keeshawn Barthelemy, who enters his redshirt junior season at CU this upcoming season, and soon-to-be sophomores K.J. Simpson and Julian Hammond III.

Where exactly he'll fit into the on-court equation Smith is unaware, but his expectation is to see action in practice at both point guard and shooting guard to give Tad Boyle and his coaches a chance to evaluate things.

“I think definitely they’ll put me at the one and two and try me out, because I’m a combo guard — I can play both," Smith said. "Wherever the coaches need me to be to make an impact in the game, that’s where I’ll play.”