Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

Plus, earlier in week, two other out-of-state recruits broke down their offers and interest from the staff, as well as programs currently in the picture.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bruin Blitz checked out a trio of teammates Friday night who visited recent UCLA games this season.

Lucien Holland had one of his team’s four sacks and was among the linemen who consistently pressured Mira Costa’s quarterback and forced him to run quite a bit in a dominant 27-7 victory.

Holland is visiting Westwood on Oct. 26 during the bye week.

“I’m looking forward to a great visit. All the coaches, the atmosphere, I’m real excited for this visit. It’s high up on my list,” Holland said.

It will be worth tracking whether Holland’s visit changes his status with Boise State. If everything goes well, the momentum will only continue building to a possible flip.

After visiting Oct. 12 for UCLA’s game against Minnesota, Holland said he was shown the VIP treatment.