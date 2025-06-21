Football recruits in the 2026 class UCLA is keeping tabs on, evaluating

UCLA may be done hosting official visitors ahead of the upcoming dead period, but it is not done evaluating other 2026 recruits.

There are still a handful of rising seniors the staff will continue to track the progress of this fall after seeing them up close at Tuesday's prospect camp in Westwood.

Some of the interest could depend on the numbers currently at the position and committed in the event a spot opens up, while others have pre-existing relationships that could help quickly increase the interest level.